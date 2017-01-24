Starbucks to open store in Petawawa
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:58AM EST
One of the world's largest coffee chains is opening a new store in Petawawa. Starbucks is expected to start serving coffee at its location in the Moncion Market Mall in September. The Petawawa Starbucks will include a drive-thru service and an outdoor patio.
This would be the first Starbucks to open in the Ottawa Valley.
Starbucks also has a franchise in Carleton Place.
The popular American coffeehouse operates more than 24,000 stores world-wide.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Ottawa Police turn to YouTube to solve gang killings
- Veteran Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Henry Burris announces retirement
- Hometown hero Todd Nicholson named Chef de Mission for 2018 Paralympic Games
- Postmedia laying off 15 positions at Ottawa Citizen and Montreal Gazette
- Kingston man with sword threatens to behead woman who offered him coffee: police
Advertisement
Latest Videos
- Kingston man with sword threatens to behead woman who offered him coffee: police
- 'Stop breaking into our store' store owners plead after 4th break-in
- Veteran Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Henry Burris announces retirement
- Convicted sex offender escapes from facility in Kingston
- Major crash closes highway in West Quebec
- Man dead after crash on Fallowfield Road
- School bus cancellations and school closures
- Win $10,000 worth of brand new equipment from Fitness Depot!
Advertisement