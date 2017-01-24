

CTV Ottawa





One of the world's largest coffee chains is opening a new store in Petawawa. Starbucks is expected to start serving coffee at its location in the Moncion Market Mall in September. The Petawawa Starbucks will include a drive-thru service and an outdoor patio.

This would be the first Starbucks to open in the Ottawa Valley.

Starbucks also has a franchise in Carleton Place.

The popular American coffeehouse operates more than 24,000 stores world-wide.