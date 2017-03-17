

CTV Ottawa





Ireland’s capital is buzzing today with people dressed head to toe in green at the world famous temple pub for St. Patrick’s Day.

Here at home the bars are hopping too.

This morning people started lining up outside the Heat & Crown Irish Pub on Clarence St. around 7a.m. looking to grab the best table. The pub, which holds more than 500 patrons, was nearly at max capacity by 2p.m.

Danny Conway was born in Ireland and moved to Ottawa 25 years ago. He spent the afternoon at the bar and restaurant with his family to celebrate his roots.

“Believe it or not, the real party is here in Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto,” Conway said. “It’s very low key back home and I think that’s why a lot of Irish come over here because they know where the party is at and we enjoy it.”

Heart & Crown, Patty Boland's Irish Pub & Eatery, and Lowertown Brewery will have Irish bands scheduled throughout the night.

To burn off St. Patrick’s Day calories, the Ottawa Irish Rugby Team is hosting a 5K and 10K run on Saturday. Races are scheduled to begin at 9:15a.m. from Pretoria Bridge.