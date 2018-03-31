

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating after two men in their 20s were shot in Kanata on Friday night.

Police say it all started at approximately 9:30p.m. Friday, when three men were driving a compact 4 door black Volkswagon sedan westbound on Highway 417 were approached from behind by an unknown vehicle with LED lights. They say the victims' had just exited the highway on the westbound off ramp at Eagleson Road and turned south at the lights, when a person in a vehicle behind them began firing a weapon.

The suspect vehicle with LED headlights fled the area southbound on Eagleson Road and the vehicle containing the victims immediately got back on Highway 417 and drove westbound to the Centrum Plaza in search of a place of safety and to call 911.

Upon arrival, Ottawa Paramedics found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the trauma centre: one man was in critical condition while the other was listed as in serious but stable condition.

The Guns and Gangs Unit has taken over the investigation.

As part of the investigation, Ottawa Police also shut down the Eagleson Road overpass at the 417 along with the westbound off-ramp for much of the evening.

The Guns & Gangs Unit is asking any potential witnesses, particularly anyone in the area of the westbound off ramp at Eagleson Road and Highway 417 last night at 9:30 p.m., to contact them at (613) 236-1222 Ext 5050.

Police say this drive-by shooting was a targeted incident. It is not associated and/or related to the Centrum Plaza or the shooting at the Centrum Plaza in September 2017.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.