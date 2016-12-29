

CTV Ottawa





It's a historic day for Daniel Alfredsson and the Ottawa Senators more than 20 years in the making.

Daniel Alfredsson will become the first player in the franchise's modern history to have his jersey number raised to the rafters prior to Thursday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Alfredsson officially retired in 2014 as a Senator, and remains with the club

Become the club's all-time leading scorer and longest-serving captain.

The jersey retirement ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. sharp. Doors to the Canadian Tire Centre are opening at 5:30 p.m.

The 45-minute ceremony is expected to include speeches, special guests, videos and a special tribute to Alfredsson.

All fans at the game are receiving a mini-replica of the Alfredsson banner that will be raised to the rafters. In addition, teh Sens Store will feature Alfredsson memorabilia including vintage jerseys and limited edition bobbleheads.

Puck drop for the game is scheduled for just after 8 p.m.; the players will take the warm-up after the Alfredsson ceremony.