

CTV Ottawa





If you’ve experienced the frustration of trying to find parking there’s a new app for that.

Rover Parking, dubbed the Airbnb of parking, is set to launch in three areas of Ottawa: the ByWard Market, streets around uOttawa and Lansdowne Park.

Founder Grant Brigden says it allows people with empty driveways or spots to rent out what they already own and make extra money.

Rates are capped at $2/hour or $3/hour for drivers and there are also full day and evening rates.

Barbara Leckie who lives near Lansdowne Park says her street is jammed on game night and this app may help.

“Our driveway is always full...there’s a lot of demand for driveways in this neighbourhood right now,” Leckie says.

The app can be used now but it will officially launch once the company has 100 spots in the coming weeks.

With the exception of commercial lots, the city of Ottawa says the use of Rover Parking in the city is “prohibited”

“Renting parking spaces is considered a non-accessory use and is prohibited under the Zoning By-law 2008-250. Parking spaces at individual properties are to be used for persons residing in, or visiting, that property. Renting parking spaces requires commercial zoning and, for 5 or more spaces, a Public Garage business license under the Harmonized Licensing By-law (No. 2002-189)” said Roger Chapman, bylaw and regulatory services manager.

Brigden says the company is not trying to turn driveways into parking lots and no residence is allowed to list more than two spots.

“We very much look forward to constructive talks with the city should they deem this necessary,” Brigden says.

The city says the bylaws would be enforced only if complaints are received.

Rover Parking first launched in Toronto about a year and a half ago. Brigden says the plan is to expand to Western Canada and then California.