Rideau Canal to fully open for navigation Friday
All lockstations will be open from Kingston to Ottawa starting Friday, June 2, 2017.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 5:27PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2017 5:31PM EDT
Parks Canada says the Rideau Canal will be fully open for boaters starting Friday, June 2.
Some lockstations opened May 26, but the Ottawa locks remained closed. The boating season had already been delayed a week due to high water.
Parks Canada says water levels and flows are still high, and warns that there may still be intermittent closures to protect boater safety.