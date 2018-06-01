

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario's police watchdog has found there is no reason to lay criminal charges against an Ottawa Police officer who shot and killed a murder suspect.

31-year-old Raymond Alliman got into a shootout with police in a ByWard Market parking garage on June 3, 2017 after shooting two people.

One of them, 43-year-old Terrence Phillips, was killed.

The special investigations unit says the officer who returned fire was justified in his use of force.

In their decision, the SIU says, “It is clear that [the officer] had reasonable grounds to believe that he was at risk of death or grievous bodily harm from the Complainant at the time that he discharged his firearm and given the totality of the circumstances that his belief was objectively reasonable in the circumstances.”

