Ottawa Police are investigating after a cyclist was hit by a drink tossed at him from a moving vehicle in the east end.

“I was just cruising around and all of a sudden I get smacked in the ribs,” says Jason Office, who captured the incident on his GoPro camera.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Tenth Line and Innes roads in Orléans.

Office says he doesn't know the people in the black Toyota Echo or what would have prompted someone to throw the drink at him.

Police confirm an investigation is underway and are looking at surveillance video from the area. Police say if the individual is identified they could be charged with assault.