

CTV Ottawa





A pedestrian was critically injured on Thursday morning when a taxi cab struck her on Elgin Street near Somerset Street.

Paramedics said the woman in her 60s was standing on the sidewalk when the cab struck her just after 9 a.m. She was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The woman was found in cardiac arrest at the scene, paramedics said.

The driver of the cab was being treated for a medical emergency - it's unclear whether it was suffered before the crash.

A passenger in the taxi was treated for chest injuries.

Ottawa Fire Services said there were reports of other pedestrians being struck as well.

Elgin Street was closed between Somerset and Cooper streets.