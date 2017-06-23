Paramedics called to Amberwood Village Golf and Country Club after some exposed to noxious chemical
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 10:01PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 23, 2017 10:08PM EDT
Ottawa Fire says the HAZMAT team has been dispatched to the Amberwood Village Golf and Country Club in Stittsville.
A 911 call came in around 8:10 p.m. Friday on reports that an unknown acid had mixed with chlorine.
It's believed to have originated in the swimming pool area of the club.
Fire officials say at least 8 people were affected, but Paramedics later said they had at least 13 patients.
At 20:15 we responded with @ottfire at a west-end golf course for up to 13 pt exposed to a mix of chlorine and acid. Update to follow.— Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) June 24, 2017
Paramedics say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening, but have not yet released any further details.
Hazmat: local hospitals being notified. None of injuries considered life threatening at this time.— Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) June 24, 2017