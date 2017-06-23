

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says the HAZMAT team has been dispatched to the Amberwood Village Golf and Country Club in Stittsville.

A 911 call came in around 8:10 p.m. Friday on reports that an unknown acid had mixed with chlorine.

It's believed to have originated in the swimming pool area of the club.

Fire officials say at least 8 people were affected, but Paramedics later said they had at least 13 patients.

At 20:15 we responded with @ottfire at a west-end golf course for up to 13 pt exposed to a mix of chlorine and acid. Update to follow. — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) June 24, 2017

Paramedics say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening, but have not yet released any further details.