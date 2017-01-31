He's the only Public Information Officer the amalgamated Ottawa Paramedic Service has known. Now, J.P. Trottier is calling it a career.

"It's my time to go and I'm very ok with that decision," says Trottier.

The 35-year veteran of the service spent two decades on the front lines before getting the PIO job in 2002. For the past 15 years, he's updated injuries in crashes and fires, as well as promoted educational campaigns. It's a job he almost didn't get.

"They had me do an on camera with one of our corporate communications specialists, and I mumbled my way through that," he recalls. "It was just horrible."

He's seen and heard a lot in his 35 years, including someone confess a murder.

"Didn't think he was telling the truth at that time, but lo and behold, the police arrested him at the hospital," says Trottier.

He's also watched treatment options evolve. He's had to do a number of shifts each year to keep his license and finds it hard to keep up at points.

"It's a lot more difficult to do than back then, especially the medicine...the level of medicine they practice."

Social media has also played a big role in how Trottier communicates information. Getting the information right and out in a timely manner is something paramedics have excelled at.

"I think people are more plugged into their community because of Twitter and Facebook and other social media platforms, but...we have to be careful that we don't put out wrong information," he explains.

His colleagues give him a hard time for being in front of the camera, but his contributions have not gone unnoticed.

"He's always been out there promoting para-medicine and what's best for paramedics," says Acting Paramedic Chief Peter Kelly.

Now, he's ready to drive down a separate path, a journey that starts with a cross-country road trip in the fall of 2018.

"35 years worth, there's been a lot of memories. Some good, some bad, but overall, I certainly hope I've helped people throughout the years."