Outdoor rink coming to the grounds of Parliament Hill
Preparation gets underway to build an ice skating rink on the grounds of Parliament Hill on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (Jim O'Grady/CTV Ottawa)
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 8:20AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 12, 2017 9:21AM EDT
CTV News confirms a skating rink will be built on the lawn of Parliament Hill.
An announcement from Heritage Canada is expected today. The rink is part of Canada 150 celebrations and will operate from early December until the end of the month.
Construction has already begun on the East Lawn.
The rink will be used primarily for public use and minor hockey games.
