OPP investigating after SUV stolen in Petawawa
Police say a blue 2016 Hyundai Tuscon was stolen from a person's driveway in Petawawa early Sunday. (Photo via YouTube)
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 3:46PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a car was stolen from a person's driveway in Petawawa.
OPP say the blue 2016 Hyundai Tuscon SUV disappeared from the driveway on Achray Road sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle has Ontario license plates numbered 6V1 079.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Upper Ottawa valley OPP.