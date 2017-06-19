

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a car was stolen from a person's driveway in Petawawa.

OPP say the blue 2016 Hyundai Tuscon SUV disappeared from the driveway on Achray Road sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle has Ontario license plates numbered 6V1 079.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Upper Ottawa valley OPP.