

CTV Morning Live

What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Ottawa.

City of Ottawa services:

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed on Monday. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday, October 10.

The City’s Provincial Offences Court is also closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Thanksgiving Monday. Collection will be delayed by one-day all week. There will be no multi-residential green bin and recycling collection on Monday.

OC Transpo will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday.

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday. Regular scheduled trips are automatically cancelled.

Ottawa Public Library branches are closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Some City of Ottawa pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming and fitness classes on Monday. Check with Ottawa.ca or with the facility for details.

Businesses:

The Rideau Centre is open Thanksgiving Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Many businesses and vendors in the ByWard Market will be open on Monday.

Place d'Orléans, St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and Bayshore Shopping Centre will be closed on Monday. The Tanger Outlets will also be closed.

Businesses at Lansdowne and in the Glebe are allowed to open on Thanksgiving.

The Metro and Loblaws stores on Rideau Street and Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations in Ottawa will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday. Banks and most grocery stores will be closed on Monday