Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi will be proposing legislation to establish safe zones around health facilities.

Naqvi said the move comes after a rise in confrontations outside the Morgentaler abortion clinic here in Ottawa.

Naqvi said women have the constitutional right to control their bodies, and the right to privacy.

"It is critical that those protections be enshrined in law to provide consistent protection across the province," he told a news conference.

"In an increasingly-polarized society, it is critical that we protect a woman's fundamental right to chose."

Naqvi noted that several other provinces have similar laws in place.

He said he plans to consult widely and hopes to have the legislation ready for consideration in the fall.