Some good news for the family of Jonathan Pitre.

The Ontario government has approved funding for a second stem cell transplant for the local teenager

The 16-year-old from Russell, Ont. suffers from a blistering skin disease.

The transplant, to be performed again in Minnesota, is believed to be Jonathan’s best hope for improving his quality of life, toughening the skin and giving him some relief from almost constant pain.