Ont. government approves funding for 'Butterfly Boy' Johnathan Pitre's 2nd stem cell transplant
Jonathan Pitre and Tina Boileau in Minneapolis, Minn.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 12:04PM EST
Some good news for the family of Jonathan Pitre.
The Ontario government has approved funding for a second stem cell transplant for the local teenager
The 16-year-old from Russell, Ont. suffers from a blistering skin disease.
The transplant, to be performed again in Minnesota, is believed to be Jonathan’s best hope for improving his quality of life, toughening the skin and giving him some relief from almost constant pain.