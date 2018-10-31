

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Trick-or-Treaters in Dunrobin can still go door to door for candy this Hallowe’en.

But instead of visiting homes, they'll be knocking on classroom doors at West Carleton Secondary School.

The high school, which has been a community hub for tornado relief efforts since the storms of September 21st, is hosting a trick-or-treat night in its halls Wednesday evening.

Kids from other school boards are also welcome to take part.

The school is at 3088 Dunrobin Rd. Doors for trick-or-treaters are open from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.