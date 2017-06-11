

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





One person suffered minor injuries in a barbecue fire in Stittsville Sunday evening.

Ottawa Fire says calls came in reporting the fire on the deck of a home at 105 Talltree Crescent at 7:40 p.m.

On route, firefighters could see black smoke coming from the home. An aggressive offensive attack began and crews had the blaze under control within minutes.

The injured resident was treated at the scene. It’s not yet clear how much damage the fire left behind.