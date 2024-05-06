Newfoundland truck driver reported missing in eastern Ontario found dead

Ontario Provincial Police say a long-haul truck driver from Newfoundland who disappeared in eastern Ontario has been found dead.

Brian Lush, 51, was first reported missing in late April, when his family lost touch with him. His truck was found at the Petro Pass Truck Stop in Summerstown, Ont., east of Cornwall, on April 24. Surveillance video showed him getting out of the truck, walking to the front and not returning.

Police made several attempts to find him, searching with drones, dogs and a helicopter.

On Monday, OPP said Lush had been located deceased. No foul play is suspected.

"Out of respect for the family, no other details will be released," police said.