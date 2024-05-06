OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Newfoundland truck driver reported missing in eastern Ontario found dead

    An OPP in this undated file image. An OPP in this undated file image.
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say a long-haul truck driver from Newfoundland who disappeared in eastern Ontario has been found dead.

    Brian Lush, 51, was first reported missing in late April, when his family lost touch with him. His truck was found at the Petro Pass Truck Stop in Summerstown, Ont., east of Cornwall, on April 24. Surveillance video showed him getting out of the truck, walking to the front and not returning.

    Police made several attempts to find him, searching with drones, dogs and a helicopter.

    On Monday, OPP said Lush had been located deceased. No foul play is suspected.

    "Out of respect for the family, no other details will be released," police said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

    Hamas said it has accepted a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar, which seeks to halt the seven-month war with Israel in Gaza, prompting Israel to say it would send a delegation to negotiate – though it warned the proposal remained far from the 'necessary requirements.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News