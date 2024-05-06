'He was a nice kid': Sir Guy Carleton students remember teen stabbed to death

Students from Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School have placed roses outside the city building in Nepean where one of their classmates was stabbed on Thursday and later died of his injuries.

"He was a quiet kid. He was a good kid, though," said student Phyne Rutters."Really nice. He was in my art class. We would do projects together. Just a good kid, overall."

The name of the 15-year-old has not been publicly released. Ottawa Police were called to the Mary Pitt Centre on Constellation Drive just before noon on May 2.

"He was a nice kid. And he never had any problems with anybody," added Carter Elliott.

Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa the stabbing happened after an argument between a group of teenagers.

On Friday, an 18-year-old man was charged in relation to the stabbing. Ottawa Police have not released his name or what charges he's facing. When asked for an update on Monday, police would still not confirm the name of the man arrested, what charges he was facing or if those charges had been upgraded now that the victim died of his injuries.

The flag outside Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School flies at half-mast following the death of a student. May 6, 2024. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said the man in custody was not a student.

"We have reached out to the family to extend our deepest condolences," the OCDSB said.

"They have expressed appreciation for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the school community. At this time of loss, they have requested privacy."

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington