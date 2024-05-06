Cornwall, Ont. high school briefly locked down after armed man threatens staff members

A 35-year-old Scarborough, Ont. man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening staff at a Cornwall high school with a weapon Monday morning, prompting a brief lockdown.

A note sent to families said the incident happened during school hours at Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School on Tyotown Road.

"This morning, during school hours, a man accosted two staff members, and it was discovered that he was in possession of a weapon. Fortunately, staff were able to gain entry to the building, and they are now safe. Police were contacted and while awaiting their arrival, the school was placed into a lockdown which lasted approximately 45 minutes," a note from the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) said.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to the school at around 10:30 a.m. Police only said the man had an "edged weapon." No one was reported hurt.

Officers used a Taser on the man before arresting him.

The man is facing several charges including assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose. Police did not name the man in a news release.

The accused remains in custody, police said.

The CDSBEO said counselling staff will be available to provide support should students and staff require it.