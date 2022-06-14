Gatineau street reopens after police operation

Streets in Gatineau's Vieux Hull sector have reopened after they were closed Tuesday morning for a police operation.

Gatineau police say they received a call around 3:30 a.m. about a person behaving in a disturbing way in a home on Hélène-Duval Street, off Rue Papineau.

Officers set up a security perimeter and closed Hélène-Duval Street between Frontenac and Papineau streets.

No evacuations were needed, police said.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, police said they were with the person and checking his well-being, and the perimeter had been lifted.