New estimates from animal care workers suggest 70 to 80 animals were killed in the fire that destroyed the SPCA of Western Quebec building in Gatineau at 659 Auguste Mondoux late Monday night.

Gatineau fire crews were first called to the scene just before 11:00 p.m.

They say the blaze caused the building to collapse, forcing firefighters to evacuate the shelter.

Crews managed to rescue 12 dogs, but only six have survived.

The fire caused more than $580,000 in damage.

The SPCA of Western Quebec operates as a "no-kill" shelter. Several pets were up for adoption.

A spokesperson for the shelter says staff are "heartbroken."

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.