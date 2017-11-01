

The Ottawa Police are on the lookout for a missing man last seen in the Alta Vista and Industrial area.

Steven Cassidy, 50, has been missing since Friday, Oct. 27th and his family is concerned for his safety.

He is white, 6 feet tall, bald with a slim build. Steven was last seen wearing a light brown fleece, dark green pants, brown shoes, a grey toque and a black backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police's Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355