OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a man who had been wanted in connection with an alleged incident during a traffic stop in November has been arrested.

Police put out a public notice Nov. 24, 2019 asking for the public's help locating an individual who is alleged to have pulled a knife on officers during a traffic stop before driving away in a vehicle police said had been stolen.

In a press release Wednesday morning, police said Hachem Madhi was arrested Tuesday.

No charges were announced, but police said the investigation is ongoing.