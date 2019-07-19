CTV Morning Live Scavenger Hunt
In anticipation of the upcoming Gold Rush Canada ultimate real-life treasure hunt set to kick off on July 27th where the winner takes away $80,000, CTV Morning Live will be hosting a miniature version of the treasure hunt live at our studio on July 24th where 2 contestants and their guests will be selected from our online entries and race to see who can solve the clues first to win $500!
For more information on the Gold Rush Canada ultimate real-life treasure hunt, head to goldrushcanada.com
Enter below for your chance to be selected as one of two teams to participate in our July 24th scavenger hunt, where you and a friend will get a chance to take away $500!
No purchase necessary. The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on July 15, 2019 and closes on July 22nd, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $500.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of online entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.ctvottawamorning.ca.
All CTV Ottawa contestants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident of Ontario (unless otherwise noted.)