Man shot in Ottawa's south-end
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 3:00AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Ottawa’s south-end.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Banff Avenue and Ledbury Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A male victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say it appears the victim was sitting in a parked car when he was shot.
The Guns and Gangs Unit has taken over the investigation.