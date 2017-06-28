

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Ottawa’s south-end.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Banff Avenue and Ledbury Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A male victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it appears the victim was sitting in a parked car when he was shot.

The Guns and Gangs Unit has taken over the investigation.