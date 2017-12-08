Man in serious condition after being found with gunshot wounds on Rideau Street
Ottawa Police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds in the Rideau and King Edward area Friday night.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 9:28PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 8, 2017 9:59PM EST
Ottawa Paramedics say a man is in serious but stable condition after being shot Friday night.
Paramedics were called to Rideau Street at King Edward Avenue at around 8:00 p.m. Friday and found the man with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the trauma centre in critical condition. A tweet by Ottawa Paramedics later said he was in serious but stable condition.
Ottawa Police are investigating. Police say this appears to be related to a report of shots being fired in the area of Montreal Road and the Vanier Parkway.
There is no word on any arrests or suspects.
More to come.
20:00 Shooting : Rideau & King Edward. Adult male with gunshot wound. @OttawaPolice on scene apply direct pressure to control bleeding. Pt stabilized by Paramedics and transported to hospital. Serious / stable condition. #ottnews— Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) December 9, 2017