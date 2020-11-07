OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they are looking for a man who allegedly tried to pull a child into his vehicle in Kanata on Friday.

According to a police press release, two children were leaving a park in the March Road and Second Line Road area at around 3:40 p.m. Nov. 6, when a man driving a white SUV approached.

Police allege that the man tried to pull one of the children into his vehicle but became scared and drove off. The children were not physically harmed.

The man is described as Middle Eastern, about 50 to 60 years old, with dark hair that is greying on the sides.

The SUV is described as long, white, and with a broken mirror and a peeling license plate.

Police said officers responded to the area immediately after being called but the suspect was not found.

Police are asking for anyone in the area at that time or with any information to call the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

