

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are calling Limebank Road the "Limebank Raceway."

Several drivers have been stopped going at least 40 km/h over the 80 km/h speed limit on the south-end road this week.

Constable Jon Hall tweet Tuesday morning a driver was stopped going 134 km/h on Limebank Road. The driver’s licence was suspended seven days, and the vehicle was impounded.

134 in an 80 zone - “flag on the play! Mouchoir sur le terrain” - 7 day impound and licence suspension. #notworthit #mybeardgrowsfaster #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/kCLhOJ5dyJ — Bearded Cop (@TheBeardedCop) November 14, 2017

Tuesday afternoon, Constable Phil Kane said a G2 driver was stopped going 124 km/h on Limebank Road during a speed trip.

G2 driver slowed down for 2 officers doing speed enforcement on Limebank only to get caught 500m up the road doing 124 in 80 by a 3rd speed trap. #charged #ottnews pic.twitter.com/SB1UDTPw0E — Phil Kane (@carbinekane) November 14, 2017

On Monday, Kane tweeted “Limebank Raceway … ummm I mean Limebank Rd speed enforcement.” Kane said he stopped drivers going 48 km/h and 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Limebank Raceway....ummm I mean Limebank Rd speed enforcement. 128 in 80 zone. "I got frustrated cars were doing exactly 80 so I passed" . #charged pic.twitter.com/lObCcG6cqc — Phil Kane (@carbinekane) November 13, 2017

Again on Limebank in the 80 zone. "Oh come on!!! I zoned out" . Ya that concerns me. Pay attention and #slowdown pic.twitter.com/ErWX8rnNxp

— Phil Kane (@carbinekane) November 13, 2017