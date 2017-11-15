Ottawa Police are calling Limebank Road the "Limebank Raceway."

Several drivers have been stopped going at least 40 km/h over the 80 km/h speed limit on the south-end road this week.

Constable Jon Hall tweet Tuesday morning a driver was stopped going 134 km/h on Limebank Road. The driver’s licence was suspended seven days, and the vehicle was impounded.

Tuesday afternoon, Constable Phil Kane said a G2 driver was stopped going 124 km/h on Limebank Road during a speed trip.

On Monday, Kane tweeted “Limebank Raceway … ummm I mean Limebank Rd speed enforcement.” Kane said he stopped drivers going 48 km/h and 50 km/h over the speed limit.