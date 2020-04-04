OTTAWA -- It certainly wasn’t the wedding Kyle Simourd and Krystal Pimcombe thought they were going to have.

The couple got married Saturday in their backyard with their guests watching on Facebook Live.

The original plan was for a much larger wedding near Dow’s Lake with more than 200 guests. But the COVID-19 global pandemic put those plans on hold.

“We picked this day 04-04, 20-20, because we wanted something unique and we were like, no matter we are going to do it today... even if it just means the two of us!” Pimcombe said.

Pimcombe says they have been following provincial and federal announcements on new regulations throughout the pandemic to see what would be possible.

They scaled back their guest list to 10, but after Ontario banned gatherings of more than five people, the couple scaled back again.

They say there was never any doubt they would go ahead with their “I do’s.”

“These are dark days,” Simourd said. “If we were able to do the greatest thing in our lives and make people happy for ten minutes…It makes it that much more special.”

Before the ceremony, the couple addressed their guests online to speak about just about important the day is.

“Krystal is an essential worker and she has been going to work every day in this,” Simourd said. “My 96- year-old grandfather has been diagnosed with COVID-19, but he is the toughest person in my life. And I know he will persevere. Papa- I’ve been told that you are watching... and I love you.”

Simourd's grandfather is at home in self-isolation.

The officiant Skyped in, and some family watched from the other side of their backyard fence. Friends parked their cars far across the street and shouted “congratulations.”

The newlyweds say although the day was “unconventional,” it was a perfect wedding day and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.

Simourd says, “I’ve never met anyone like her so what I am most looking forward to, is coming home every day and her putting a smile on my face.”

His new wife says, “I am looking forward to coming home a man of my dreams.”