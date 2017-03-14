

CTV Ottawa





A 10-year-old girl’s complaint of a robbery in Kanata was unfounded, Ottawa Police said Tuesday.

The girl had told police last week that she was confronted in a changing room at the Kanata North Recreation Complex, had her bag stolen and was pushed over.

Police said Tuesday that after investigation, and with the cooperation of the child’s parents, “the complaint has been determined to be unfounded.”

Police said they will take no further action in the case.