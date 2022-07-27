Tanker truck rollover in rural west Ottawa
Tanker truck rollover in rural west Ottawa
Ottawa firefighters have contained a fuel leak after a tanker truck rolled over in rural west Ottawa.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday on Dwyer Hill Road between Purdy and O'Neil roads. Callers to 911 reported smoke from the vehicle and gasoline leaking, fire officials said.
The engine was smoking due to overheating and firefighters quickly contained the guel leak. The truck did not strike any hydro lines.
The driver was not trapped and did not require extrication.
Police are in the area directing traffic.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Missed opportunity': Mixed reactions to Pope's public mass in Edmonton stadium
The Pope's large public mass in Edmonton has been called a missed opportunity after the pontiff focused his message on grandparents, despite delivering an apology a day earlier for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools.
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening. Mississauga Fire confirmed that a child had been struck in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on roads
Dutch farmers protested government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions by dumping manure and garbage Wednesday on highways and setting fires alongside roads -- the latest actions in a summer of discontent. Police urged them to stop for safety reasons and were investigating who was responsible.
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
China's Wuhan shuts down district of 1M people over 4 asymptomatic COVID cases
The Chinese metropolis of Wuhan has shut down a district of almost a million people after detecting four asymptomatic COVID cases, as the original epicenter of the pandemic takes no chances in preventing another outbreak under China's stringent zero-COVID policy.
Window is closing to stop monkeypox spread, experts say
Scientists advising the World Health Organization on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak.
Pope travels to Quebec City as reconciliation visit winds down
Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City on Wednesday, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his 'penitential' journey in Canada.
New study looks at 'magic' mushrooms as treatment for depression, without the psychedelic high
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is launching a study that will attempt to separate the antidepressant effects of psilocybin mushrooms from the psychedelic experience to create a new treatment.
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over US$1B
A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.
Atlantic
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings to resume Wednesday; fire investigation ongoing
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will resume Wednesday following Friday’s fire on the MV Holiday Island.
-
Cape Breton international students share story of dramatic beach rescue caught on camera
Three international students from India were back home in Sydney, N.S., on Tuesday after a day at the beach they'll never forget.
Toronto
-
John Tory faces integrity complaint for alleged conflict of interest in ActiveTO vote
An integrity complaint has been filed against Toronto Mayor John Tory for not declaring an alleged conflict of interest when commenting and voting to end the Active TO program given his ties to Rogers Communications.
-
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening. Mississauga Fire confirmed that a child had been struck in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
-
Doug Ford terminates house listing, puts it back up for new price as housing market weakens
Doug Ford put his Etobicoke home up for sale on July 15 with an asking price of just under $3.2 million. But that listing was terminated on Monday and the premier has now relisted the property at $2,800,888.
Montreal
-
Pope travels to Quebec City as reconciliation visit winds down
Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City on Wednesday, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his 'penitential' journey in Canada.
-
'I want him to see the resilience of our people': Indigenous singer on the Pope's visit to Canada
Award-winning Indigenous singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer will be among a group of artists who will perform this week during the Pope's visit to Canada. She spoke to CTV National News about Pope Francis and finding hope through music.
-
FOLLOW LIVE: Pope Francis visits Quebec City
Pope Francis is visiting Quebec City as part of a six-day tour of Canada. Follow along with CTV News journalists on the ground in Quebec City for the historic visit.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario city returns four acres to nearby First Nation
In an act of reconciliation and economic development, a northern Ontario city is returning four acres of waterfront property to a nearby First Nation. At Monday night's council meeting, Elliot Lake City Council has voted to transfer ownership of a 4-acre parcel of municipal waterfront property to Serpent River First Nation, the city says.
-
This 13-year-old is headed to medical school a year after graduating high school
A 13-year-old girl has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school.
-
Crown withdraws charges against Sudbury woman accused of murdering her husband
In a shocking turn of events, murder charges against Melissa Sheridan, a Sudbury woman accused in her husband's death, have been withdrawn.
London
-
'Honour the contract': Tough advice from real estate experts
Are you thinking about backing out of that new house you recently purchased? Industry experts have a piece of advice — don’t do it.
-
Springbank reopens after Wednesday morning collision
A section of Springbank Drive in London, Ont. has reopened after a brief closure Wednesday morning due to a collision.
-
Another setback for advocates of Conestoga huts to house homeless Londoners
Another setback for those trying to find a solution to those without shelter.
Winnipeg
-
Teen found driving over 200 km/h on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers issued six tickets after they found a teen driving over 200 km/h on Highway 23.
-
Manitoba issues wind warning for Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba
The Manitoba government is warning residents about strong winds along the south basin of Lake Manitoba, and western shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.
-
Survivors seek support in wake of Pope’s apology for residential schools
Residential school survivors seeking support after Pope Francis’s apology are finding help at a sacred fire.
Kitchener
-
Lower prices mean higher stress tests for homebuyers
Despite a downward trend in homes prices in Kitchener, the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up.
-
Candidate choices sparse as deadline looms for municipal election registration
With voters heading to the polls in less than three months to vote in the municipal election, the options for some voters may be slimmer than usual.
-
Kitchener bistro on the brink of closure
A Kitchener restaurant that merely survived the pandemic is once again on the brink of shutting down.
Calgary
-
Canmore company fires employee over controversial transphobic email
A Canmore food company is at the centre of controversy after its owner apparently sent a transphobic email to Canmore Pride.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warning issued for Calgary, storm potential this weekend
Calgary is back under a heat warning.
-
Candidates for UCP leadership prepare for debate in Medicine Hat
Alberta's United Conservative Party is hosting its first official leadership debate in Medicine Hat on Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
'This is so unlike Dawn': Search for missing Saskatoon mom, 7-year-old son enters 2nd day
The search for a missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son continued Tuesday morning.
-
4 children taken to hospital following crash near Saskatoon
Four children were taken to hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a crash near Saskatoon.
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
Edmonton
-
Pope travels to Quebec City as reconciliation visit winds down
Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City on Wednesday, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his 'penitential' journey in Canada.
-
What will be the legacy of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta? Catholic leaders weigh in
For Catholic leaders in Edmonton, being able to host the Pope means an opportunity of a lifetime, with the hope his visit will reinvigorate the local faith community and reconciliation efforts.
-
1 in hospital after shooting on northern Alta. Cree nation, shelter order lifted
A shelter-in-place order issued after a shooting on Woodland Cree First Nation in northern Alberta was lifted early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Controversial social housing development in Kitsilano approved by Vancouver council
Vancouver city council approved a controversial social housing development for Kitsilano Tuesday night.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps beat Toronto FC to win Canadian Championship
The Vancouver Whitecaps won the Canadian Championship on Tuesday, beating Toronto FC 5-3 on penalties in the final.
-
Popular Vancouver pool reopening for long weekend; swimmers warned to expect lineups
A popular outdoor pool in Vancouver is reopening in time for the August long weekend, but officials warn that those hoping to go for a dip may have to wait in line.
Regina
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
-
Sask. housing market will avoid 'big swings' as national prices plummet: RBC
A recent report by RBC has predicted housing prices to fall almost 23 per cent across the country. However, homebuyers in Saskatchewan won’t see such a dramatic drop.
-
Repair work on Sask. highway closed for over a year expected to begin this fall
Repair work on a southeastern Saskatchewan highway that has been closed for over a year may begin this fall.