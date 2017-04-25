

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa 67’s head coach and general manager Jeff Brown has resigned, the team announced Tuesday.

Brown’s departure from his dual role—after three seasons behind the bench and two as general manager—is for “personal reasons,” the team said in a statement.

Brown said the move back to Ottawa has been difficult at times for his family, and “it’s time I put them first and become a full-time father as we transition back to our hometown of St. Louis.”

Brown leaves a legacy of three straight playoff berths during his tenure as head coach. As general manager, his biggest trade was unloading star player Travis Konecny to the Sarnia Sting for two roster players and eight draft picks in January 2016.

However, his tenure was not without controversy. In September, Brown landed in hot water after he grabbed a player behind the bench during a game in Sarnia, which team owner and president Jeff Hunt said “crossed a line.”

In the statement Tuesday, Hunt said Brown instilled a sense of commitment in his players from the start.

“We’re in much better shape for the short-term and the long–term because of his work and I’m thankful to Jeff for all he’s done to lay the foundation for a championship caliber team in the very near future,” Hunt said.

There was no immediate word on Brown’s replacement, but Hunt said the team will be filling the general manager post and it will be up to that person to hire a head coach.