Inmate escapes from facility in Kingston
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 12:13AM EST
Kingston Police say officers are actively looking for an inmate who escaped from one of the facilities on the grounds of the Collins Bay Institution Sunday night.
It happened at the Henry Trail Community Correctional Centre around 7:30 p.m.
No information about the inmate has been released.
More to come…
