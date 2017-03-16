Highway 401 has re-opened after deadly pile-up and chemical spill
Five tractor trailers and a car were involved in a chain reaction crash killing a truck driver and causing the spill of a dangerous chemical on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 11:48AM EDT
Canada's busiest highway has re-opened in eastern Ontario 32 hours after a deadly pile-up and chemical spill .
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 401 is open between Mallorytown and Reynolds Road near Lansdowne.
On Tuesday, five tractor trailers and a car were involved in a chain reaction crash killing a truck driver and causing the spill of a dangerous chemical.
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Ian Meville of Hamilton, Ont.
There was a second collision involving seven trucks and three vehicles about one kilometre away.