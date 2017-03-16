

CTV Ottawa





Canada's busiest highway has re-opened in eastern Ontario 32 hours after a deadly pile-up and chemical spill .

Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 401 is open between Mallorytown and Reynolds Road near Lansdowne.

On Tuesday, five tractor trailers and a car were involved in a chain reaction crash killing a truck driver and causing the spill of a dangerous chemical.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Ian Meville of Hamilton, Ont.

There was a second collision involving seven trucks and three vehicles about one kilometre away.