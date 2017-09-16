

Runners taking part in the Canada Army Run are being urged not to go for a personal best with high temperatures in the forecast.

Organizers of the major racing event took to Facebook Saturday afternoon issuing a warning to participants about the potential dangers of running in the heat. Temperatures are predicted to top 30 degrees with the humidex.

"We also need to be prepared for the worst, which is the possibility of a cancellation if temperatures pose a serious safety risk. The safety of our runners is paramount. That will be a decision that we make along with our medical team and Emergency Services," the Canada Army Run posted on its Facebook page.

Runners are being urged not to run for time and to wear clothing that is lightweight and light in colour. Spectators along the route are being encouraged to bring out their hoses and sprinklers to help keep runners cool.

"We are still hoping for a change in the weather and that temperatures will stay moderate enough for a safe event," organizers wrote on the event page.

Canada Army Run will be posting updates throughout the weekend on Facebook and Twitter. CTV Ottawa will also have the latest information.