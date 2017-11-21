Grey Cup Week Kicks Off Today
RCMP officers carry the Grey Cup as Ottawa is announced as the host of the 2017 Grey Cup championship, before CFL action between the Ottawa Redblacks and the Toronto Argonauts, in Ottawa on Sunday, July 31, 2016. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 4:14AM EST
The Grey Cup officially arrives in Ottawa today.
Fans are invited to Parliament Hill at 12 p.m. to kick-off Grey Cup Festival week in the capital.
CTV Morning Live’s Henry Burris will be among the fans at the official kick off of the 105 Grey Cup Festival.
Both the Toronto Argos and Calgary Stampeders will also arrive in Ottawa today to begin preparations for Sunday’s CFL championship game at TD Place.
Events are planned all week at Lansdowne, the Shaw Centre and around Ottawa to celebrate the Grey Cup.
More information at greycupfestival105.ca
