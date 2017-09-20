

Ottawa Police have identified the victim in Wednesday's shooting in Ottawa’s west end.

Police say it happened on the 1500 Caldwell Avenue around 3:20 pm. Three men were sitting outside a unit when one was gunned down. Police say two men fled.

Hamzeh Serhan, 20 years old, of Ottawa was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died on his injuries.

Serhan was a former student at Nepean High School.

Young children were outside on Caldwell Avenue and witnessed the shooting.

Apolina Mahamba saw it all unfold as her children were playing. "Everyone had to run inside with their children because the children were playing outside. How are people going to live like this? Many children live on Caldwell," she says.

Many residents say the victim and suspects are familiar to residents but it is unclear if they live nearby.

Staff-Sgt. John Medeiros says police are still looking for the two suspects, but it is too early to have a description of their identity or age. The Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating.

This is the city's 12th homicide of the year.

