Cline Cellars Ancient Vines Zinfandel 2015

Central Coast, California, United States

Cline's Zinfandel grapes are sourced from dry-farmed vines planted more than 100 years ago, thus deserving the name Ancient Vines. The depth and concentration of that aging vine wisdom shows in the glass. Notes of blackberry and toasty, black fruit, tar, smoke and toasty oak. Full-bodied. Perfect for BBQ meats and a campfire. This is a truly mouth-filling wine. Big, long finish like a Broadway number... it's a dazzling kick-line for the senses. Warm, sunny days and cool nights along the San Joaquin and Sacramento Rivers provide unique growing conditions to produce robust, intense red wines.

Alcohol: 15%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2017-2020

Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine

Price: $22.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 719211

Rockway Vineyards Cabernet Merlot 2013

Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A smooth, supple, medium-bodied Niagara red wine blend of Cabernet and Merlot grapes. Herbal on the palate and finish. Pair with prime rib.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2016-2019

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 370346

Cotarni Feteasca Alba 2014

Cotesti D.O.C., Romania

This off-dry, floral Romanian white wine is made from the Feteasca Alba grape. Light-bodied with honeydew and melon aromas and flavours. This winery has made wine for 500 years and was known as the King's nectar with its yellow gold colour and honeyed notes. Pair with spicy dishes.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Medium Dry

Drink: 2014-2018

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 484840

Alkoomi Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2016

Frankland River, West Australia, Australia

A vibrant Australian white wine blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon. Lots of acidity on the palate for fresh seafood. Notes of lemon and lime.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2019

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 428383

Puklus Cellar Szamorodni Sweet Tokaji 2006

Tokay, Hungary

The 2006 vintage now shows teriary aromas of bottle aging such as caramelized toffee. You can find more recent vintages displaying sweeting marmalade character in stores now.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2041-1954

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 179374