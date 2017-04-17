Cline Cellars Ancient Vines Zinfandel 2015

Central Coast, California, United States

Cline's Zinfandel grapes are sourced from dry-farmed vines planted more than 100 years ago, thus deserving the name Ancient Vines. The depth and concentration of that aging vine wisdom shows in the glass. Notes of blackberry and toasty, black fruit, tar, smoke and toasty oak. Full-bodied. Perfect for BBQ meats and a campfire. This is a truly mouth-filling wine. Big, long finish like a Broadway number... it's a dazzling kick-line for the senses. Warm, sunny days and cool nights along the San Joaquin and Sacramento Rivers provide unique growing conditions to produce robust, intense red wines.

Cline Cellars Ancient Vines Zinfandel 2015

Alcohol: 15%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2017-2020

Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine

Price: $22.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 719211

 

Rockway Vineyards Cabernet Merlot 2013

Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A smooth, supple, medium-bodied Niagara red wine blend of Cabernet and Merlot grapes. Herbal on the palate and finish. Pair with prime rib.

Rockway Vineyards Cabernet Merlot 2013

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2016-2019

Terrific Turkey Wine 

Price: $16.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 370346

 

Cotarni Feteasca Alba 2014

Cotesti D.O.C., Romania

This off-dry, floral Romanian white wine is made from the Feteasca Alba grape. Light-bodied with honeydew and melon aromas and flavours. This winery has made wine for 500 years and was known as the King's nectar with its yellow gold colour and honeyed notes. Pair with spicy dishes.

Cotarni Feteasca Alba 2014

Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Medium Dry
Drink: 2014-2018

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $14.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 484840

 

Alkoomi Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2016

Frankland River, West Australia, Australia

A vibrant Australian white wine blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon. Lots of acidity on the palate for fresh seafood. Notes of lemon and lime.

Alkoomi Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2016

Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2019

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 428383

 

Puklus Cellar Szamorodni Sweet Tokaji 2006 

Tokay, Hungary

The 2006 vintage now shows teriary aromas of bottle aging such as caramelized toffee. You can find more recent vintages displaying sweeting marmalade character in stores now.

Puklus Cellar Szamorodni Sweet Tokaji 2006

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2041-1954

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $18.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 179374