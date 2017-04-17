Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Apr. 17, 2017
nataliemaclean.com
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 1:48PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 17, 2017 1:52PM EDT
Cline Cellars Ancient Vines Zinfandel 2015
Central Coast, California, United States
Cline's Zinfandel grapes are sourced from dry-farmed vines planted more than 100 years ago, thus deserving the name Ancient Vines. The depth and concentration of that aging vine wisdom shows in the glass. Notes of blackberry and toasty, black fruit, tar, smoke and toasty oak. Full-bodied. Perfect for BBQ meats and a campfire. This is a truly mouth-filling wine. Big, long finish like a Broadway number... it's a dazzling kick-line for the senses. Warm, sunny days and cool nights along the San Joaquin and Sacramento Rivers provide unique growing conditions to produce robust, intense red wines.
Alcohol: 15%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2017-2020
Price: $22.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 719211
Rockway Vineyards Cabernet Merlot 2013
Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A smooth, supple, medium-bodied Niagara red wine blend of Cabernet and Merlot grapes. Herbal on the palate and finish. Pair with prime rib.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2016-2019
Price: $16.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 370346
Cotesti D.O.C., Romania
This off-dry, floral Romanian white wine is made from the Feteasca Alba grape. Light-bodied with honeydew and melon aromas and flavours. This winery has made wine for 500 years and was known as the King's nectar with its yellow gold colour and honeyed notes. Pair with spicy dishes.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Medium Dry
Drink: 2014-2018
Price: $14.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 484840
Alkoomi Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2016
Frankland River, West Australia, Australia
A vibrant Australian white wine blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon. Lots of acidity on the palate for fresh seafood. Notes of lemon and lime.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2019
Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 428383
Puklus Cellar Szamorodni Sweet Tokaji 2006
Tokay, Hungary
The 2006 vintage now shows teriary aromas of bottle aging such as caramelized toffee. You can find more recent vintages displaying sweeting marmalade character in stores now.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2041-1954
Price: $18.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 179374