Driver killed in single vehicle crash near Arnprior identified
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 9:08AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 29, 2017 12:32PM EDT
The woman killed in a single vehicle crash Monday near Arnprior has been identified.
Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle crashed into the ditch on White Lake Road near the Village of White Lake just before 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.
22-year-old Shannon MacPherson of Ottawa was driving the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Friday to determine the cause of death.