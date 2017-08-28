

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The woman killed in a single vehicle crash Monday near Arnprior has been identified.

Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle crashed into the ditch on White Lake Road near the Village of White Lake just before 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

22-year-old Shannon MacPherson of Ottawa was driving the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Friday to determine the cause of death.