City warning of spike in suspected fentanyl overdoses
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 4:34PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 21, 2017 6:47PM EDT
The city’s public health agency and the Ottawa Hospital are warning of an increase in suspected fentanyl overdoses.
The hospital reported a surge in suspected fentanyl cases during the past 48 hours. They said five patients had been taken to the trauma centre at the Civic Campus, and two more had been taken to the General.
Hospital officials said some of the patients required “high doses” of naloxone, which reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.
Ottawa Public Health then reported 15 life-threatening or potentially life-threatening suspected cases in the past 72 hours. They did not specify whether the cases were fentanyl overdoses.
“When a sudden increase in the number and severity of suspect drug-related emergency department visits is observed during a short period of time, there is always a possibility of counterfeit drugs being cut with opioids,” they said.
In February, the city warned of counterfeit pills being circulated that could be laced with fentanyl.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- City warning of spike in suspected fentanyl overdoses
- Areas across the capital region dealing with flooding
- Government says it's working to resolve massive union dues shortfall
- Dog found in Ontario after it was placed on wrong WestJet flight
- OPP in eastern Ontario seek public help to identify body of man