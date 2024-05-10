Survey suggests fewer Canadians marking Mother's Day, but Ottawa businesses are busy
It was a busy shopping day in the Glebe on Friday as many were out looking for the perfect gift for Mom.
The Ottawa Kennedy Flower Shop is preparing for the weekend rush, which floral designer Sheena Carnegie says is their busiest time of year.
"It is the biggest holiday for sure - bigger than Valentine's Day, because not everybody has a lover, but everybody's got a mother," Carnegie said. "We always get scared. 'My gosh, we ordered so many flowers, are we going to sell them?' and we always end up selling out."
The fine-dining establishment Aiana has sold out its inaugural Mother's Day brunch. Head Chef Raghav Chaudhary has designed a three-course meal for celebrating families.
"It's going to be really fun," he said. "It's definitely a blessing to be sold out for our first one, and hopefully it's an indicator for a busy summer ahead."
While millions will be celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, recent data from the Retail Council of Canada shows that fewer families will be participating this year.
In a survey to Canadians from coast to coast, 89.7 per cent of those celebrating Mother's Day plan to spend the same or more compared to 2023, though only 60 per cent of Canadians plan on observing the day - down from 72 per cent last year.
"Well, as a mother I sure hope not," laughed Katie Hession. "Whether it's like buying flowers, making a meal, getting some jewelry - there's a lot of ways to honor Mom."
She says she is looking forward to some well-needed pampering this weekend.
"We're having a nice brunch and I'm hoping to eat something yummy and not have to lift a finger all day, really!"
Others shared their plans with CTV News on Friday.
"I'm going to my parents' house for breakfast and then we're all going golfing together," said Jamie MacKenzie.
"I'll be working, but I'll definitely be calling my mom and my step mom and wishing them a happy Mother's Day," said Fred Ducharme Gauthier.
No matter what is in the works, some moms like Hession just appreciate the little things.
"I just hope my kids don't fight that day."
Rare severe solar storm Friday could bring spectacular aurora light show across Canada
A rare and severe solar storm is expected to bring spectacular displays of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, across much of Canada and parts of the United States on Friday night.
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
BREAKING McGill University seeks emergency injunction to remove pro-Palestinian encampment from campus
McGill University has filed a request for an injunction to have the pro-Palestinian encampment removed from its campus.
Swarm of 20,000 bees gather around woman’s car west of Toronto
A swarm of roughly 20,000 bees gathered around a woman’s car in the parking lot of Burlington Centre.
U.S. says Israel's use of U.S. arms likely violated international law, but evidence is incomplete
The Biden administration said Friday that Israel's use of U.S.-provided weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law but wartime conditions prevented U.S. officials from determining that for certain in specific airstrikes.
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.
Mother assaulted by stranger while breastfeeding baby in her car: Vancouver police
A person was arrested in East Vancouver Thursday after allegedly entering a car while a mother was breastfeeding her four-month-old boy.
More than half the Canadians once detained in Syrian camps for suspected ISIS family members have returned home
A total of 29 Canadians have been freed from detention camps in northeast Syria and brought back to Canada since human rights advocates began lobbying for their release years ago.
Canada abstains from Palestinian UN membership vote but supports two-state solution
Canada was one of 25 countries that abstained from a United Nations vote on Palestinian membership that passed with overwhelming support on Friday.
Seven people charged following kidnapping, assault in Tobique First Nation: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Tobique First Nation, N.B.
EHS helicopters to land in new spot in Halifax
Emergency Health Services (EHS) LifeFlight helicopters will soon be landing at Canadian Forces Base Windsor Park in the Halifax's west end.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Where and when to see the northern lights in Toronto tonight
The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, are expected to illuminate the sky in Canada tonight, including in Toronto, thanks to a rare and severe solar storm.
-
Vehicle strikes bus shelter in Bridle Path, leaving man in life-threatening condition
A vehicle struck a bus shelter in Bridle Path on Friday afternoon, leaving a man in life-threatening condition.
Man charged after truck strikes and kills driver changing flat tire on side of Montreal-area highway
A 43-year-old man has been charged after a driver was struck and killed while changing a tire on the side of a Highway 15 near Montreal on Thursday.
This iconic Canadian song is turning 50
Andy Kim's 'Rock Me Gently' is marking a major milestone, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Twenty defendants fined $222K for northern Ont. moose hunt violations
A large group of Canadian and U.S. defendants have been fined $178,400 plus $44,525 in surcharges for a variety of moose hunting violations in northwestern Ontario.
Windsor’s unemployment rate jumps back into highest in Canada
The unemployment rate in Windsor increased dramatically last month and is the highest in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.
City of Windsor has unanswered questions as feds, province spar over housing funding
A dispute between the federal and provincial governments over the National Housing Strategy nearly put the City of Windsor $7 million in the hole and questions still remain over when and how much funding the city will receive.
Highway 401 ramps at Queens Line closed after crash
OPP are informing the public of a crash on the Highway 401 ramps at Queens Line in Chatham-Kent.
Suspicious fire being investigated in London
A suspicious fire in London is under investigation by police and fire officials. According to London fire, crews knocked down the scene in an “offensive strategy.”
Lambton County teen dies in farm accident
OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.
Sarnia police searching for stabbing suspect
The Sarnia Police Service has issued a warrant for a 30-year-old female in connection to a stabbing incident.
'A total write-off': Kitchener resident asks for thousands from city, after driving over 'faulty manhole cover
One driver wants the City of Kitchener to cover the thousands of dollars in damage to his car after he ran over a “faulty” manhole cover.
What you should keep in your emergency supply kit
Could you survive for 72 hours following a natural disaster? The Region of Waterloo is hoping that question sparks a conversation around emergency preparedness.
9-year-old prodigy pianist to perform with former K-W Symphony musicians
A young prodigy pianist is set to perform alongside former members of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, as part of a benefit concert.
Barrie men charged with fraud in OPP investigation into pool installation scam
Two Barrie men have been charged with fraud in connection with a lengthy OPP investigation after several customers seeking pool installations were allegedly scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Wasaga Beach assault turns into murder investigation after victim's death
The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.
Here's why your yard waste may have been sitting at the curb for days
A recent change in curbside collection has left some green-thumbed enthusiasts scratching their heads as bags of yard waste linger by the curb, awaiting pickup.
'Devastating': Businesses concerned over watercraft ban on Clear Lake
Businesses in the Clear Lake area are concerned about the future following a temporary ban on watercraft from entering the lake.
Roughly 250 people forced to evacuate Winnipeg apartment building deemed unsafe
Approximately 250 residents of a St. James area apartment building will have to leave their homes immediately, as the City of Winnipeg issued a vacate order over unsafe conditions.
Solar storm could produce highly visible northern lights in Manitoba
An unusually large solar storm could produce northern light shows that may be visible across most of Canada on Friday and Saturday.
City of Chestermere inspection reveals ‘irregular, improper and improvident’ financial management: province
A third-party examination of the City of Chestermere revealed “significant gaps” in the financial management, the province said Friday.
'We have laws': Premier Smith says police action justified in Calgary
The actions, including the decision to use non-lethal force, to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters from the University of Calgary campus were justified, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday.
Calgary approves all 28 recommendations from downtown safety panel
The City of Calgary has approved more than two-dozen recommendations to improve safety and vibrancy in the downtown core.
'Violent, despicable and unbelievable': Family of murdered 7-year-old speak at David Moss sentencing Friday
David Moss, the man who murdered seven-year-old Bella Rose Desrosiers, broke down in court Friday as the girl's family spoke about the toll her death has taken on them.
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl questionable for Game 2 vs. Canucks
Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is questionable for today's Game 2 against the Vancouver Canucks.
Out-of-control wildfire burning near Fort McMurray
As of 9 a.m. on Friday, the wildfire burning 28 kilometres southwest of the northeastern Alberta city was 25 hectares in size.
Sask. teachers set to vote on renewed sanctions mandate
Next week, teachers in Saskatchewan will vote on a renewed mandate that would implement sanctions beyond the current school year.
Regina police charge 3, seize drugs, ammunition after 'months long investigation'
Regina police say three people have been charged after they seized more than 1,100 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine along with suspected meth and ammunition following a “months long investigation.”
Saskatoon police respond to collision involving pedestrian
Saskatoon police are responding to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of 8th Street and Arlington Avenue.
Nutrien CEO wants fully automated or tele-remote operations in all 6 mines
Improved mine automation helped fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. increase potash production in the first quarter amid strong demand for its products, the company's chief executive said.
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
B.C. finance minister says she will retire following provincial election this fall
British Columbia's finance minister says she won't be running again in the next provincial election after serving in the legislature for nearly two decades.
Police launch assault investigation at UVic protest encampment
Police in Saanich, B.C., say an assault investigation is underway following two alleged incidents at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the grounds of the University of Victoria.
Victoria police searching for man accused of voyeurism in downtown store
Police in Victoria are appealing to the public to identify a man who allegedly took photos or video of a woman in a change room at a downtown store Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver robbery suspect facing 12 charges after businesses targeted
A 29-year-old man is facing a dozen robbery charges after a months-long string of burglaries at Vancouver businesses.
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.