Chaudiere Bridge construction causing delays
Chaudiere Bridge spans the Ottawa River connecting Eddy St. in Gatineau, QC and Booth St. in Ottawa, ON.
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 11:37AM EST
Commuters travelling along the Chaudiere Bridge are dealing with high volume and delays.
The bridge is getting some much needed work in the Ottawa bound lanes. Traffic flow has been reduced to one lane in each direction.
Work on the bridge is expected to last for the next 2 weeks.
