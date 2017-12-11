

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have laid charges against an Ottawa man and two people from Montreal, after several vehicles were stolen in the Capital last year.

Police began investigating in September of 2016, after several Toyota and Lexus SUVs began disappearing under similar circumstances. Police obtained some video later that year showing cars being stolen from people’s driveways.

The value of the stolen vehicles is estimated at $745,000.

With the help of the Montreal and York Regional Police, as well as the Canada Border Services Agency and the Insurance Bureau of Canada, Ottawa Police say they were able to get many of the stolen vehicles back, thanks to tips from the public or seizures at ports of entry.

Ottawa Police say a total of 141 charges have been laid against three people in connection with this investigation. They include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, and conspiracy to commit and indictable offense.

Charged are:

Gaetjens Joseph, 41, of Ottawa;

Edson Jolicoeur, 42, of Montreal; and

Ronex Alexandre, 23, of Montreal

Police say Alexandre is still wanted in connection with this case.