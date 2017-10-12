

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a man who was shot in the leg Thursday evening was not the intended target of what they believe was a targeted attack.

Police and Ottawa Paramedics were called to the 1400 block of Heatherington Road, just east of Albion, at around 8:16 p.m.

The 20-year-old victim was treated at the scene before being rushed to the trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said.

Ottawa Police decribe his injuries as "non-life threatening."

Police said Friday bullets also hit two homes in the area.

The Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating. So far, no suspects have been located.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.