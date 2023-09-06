Zellers pop up opening at Bayshore Shopping Centre

Zellers is coming to Bayshore Shopping Centre this fall.

The Hudson's Bay Company has announced Zellers will pop up in all remaining Hudson's Bay locations across the country in time for the upcoming holiday season.

A Zellers will pop up in the Bay at Bayshore Shopping Centre by Sept. 22.

The company says pop-up footprints will vary from store to store, ranging from 1,000 to 2,800 sq. ft.

"We continue to see Canadians embrace Zellers, and are delighted by the experience of people discovering the amazing quality and style of the assortment we carry," Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson's Bay, said. "As I've said before, pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations."

Zellers has already opened locations in the Bay stores at the Rideau Centre and the St. Laurent Centre, along with Les Promenades Gatineau on Maloney Boulevard in Gatineau, Que.