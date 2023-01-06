'You need to chill': NCC calls for patience as Rideau Canal Skateway remains closed

The National Capital Commission is asking skaters to "chill" as they wait for the opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway this winter.

The red flag continues to fly on the world's largest skating week following a week of above-seasonal temperatures and heavy rain.

However, the NCC says historically, the skating season on the canal doesn't begin until mid-January.

"Unlike the skateway right now, you need to chill," the NCC said on Twitter.

"In terms of our opening date, we’re not off track. In recent years, our average opening date has been in mid-January."

Bruce Devine, the senior manager of facilities and programs for the National Capital Commission, says the NCC needs two to three nights of minus 12 C to minus 14 C before the work can begin on the skateway.

"So it can freeze all the water that's in there and what's left of the snow, and this will permit us to, hopefully, start building the ice to the 30 cm we need," Devine told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work on Thursday.

Unlike the skateway right now, you need to chillll. 🧊



In terms of our opening date, we’re not off track. In recent years, our average opening date has been in mid-January.



Check out the average opening dates for the #RideauCanal Skateway: https://t.co/IaQx8heoAq | #ottawa pic.twitter.com/z5gnAE12iY — Rideau Canal Skateway (@NCC_Skateway) January 6, 2023

The Rideau Canal Skateway opened on Jan. 14, 2022, while the 51st season of skating opened on Jan 28, 2021.

"In terms of starting the season, we're not late," Devine said.

"Maybe we're going to be delayed by a week or so this year, who knows. It's hard to predict."

The NCC is asking people to stay off the Rideau Canal Skateway until it's open for the season.