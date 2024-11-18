Above-seasonal temperatures kick off the new week in Ottawa

OTTAWA
    Ottawa residents will enjoy a week of above-normal temperatures this week, and temperatures are expected to remain warmer-than-normal into December.

    It was a mild weekend in Ottawa, with temperatures hitting 13 C on Saturday and 8 C on Sunday.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for highs of 9 C today and Tuesday, and 7 C on Wednesday and Thursday. The normal high for this time of year is 4 C.

    It will be mainly cloudy today. Clearing late this afternoon. High 9 C.

    Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 0 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud to start on Tuesday, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. High 9 C.

    Wednesday will be sunny. High 7 C.

    The outlook for Thursday calls for periods of rain. High 7 C.

    Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 C.

    Warmer-than-normal temperatures

    Temperatures will remain warmer-than-normal through the rest of November and into December in Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-normal temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.

    Follow CTV News