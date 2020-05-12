OTTAWA -- What was set to be the first interprovincial zipline between Ontario and Quebec is being put on hold for at least another year because of COVID-19.

The zipline is part of the Zibi development on the Ottawa River. It was scheduled to open this summer, but pandemic measures have put the opening on hold.

"Faced with the COVID-19 situation and the constant evolution of its impact on public health measures, the attraction’s partner, advertising firm Orkestra, implemented the safest measures for the general population. The uncertainty surrounding the restrictions, which delayed the construction schedule, also played a role in the decision," a press release said.

Construction on the boundary-crossing zipline is slated to resume this summer, with the first people zipping between Ontario and Quebec in the spring of 2021.